Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $704,000 in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of INDA stock opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.32.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

