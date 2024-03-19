Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,805 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,471 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,384,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,361 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,130,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 820.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 759,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 676,588 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $153.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $174.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.67 and its 200 day moving average is $141.60.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

