Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $56.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $57.35.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

