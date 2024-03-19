Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSWC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.15.

Capital Southwest Announces Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 52.16%. The business had revenue of $48.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSWC

About Capital Southwest

(Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.