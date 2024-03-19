Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $219.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $226.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.04 and its 200 day moving average is $201.26. The company has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

