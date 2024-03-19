Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,244,000 after acquiring an additional 923,875 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,715,000 after buying an additional 6,476,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after buying an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,606,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,285,000 after buying an additional 124,951 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,553,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,211,000 after buying an additional 639,649 shares during the period.

QUAL opened at $162.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.55. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

