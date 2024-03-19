Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,294 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 131,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,773,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 51,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 77,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $84.68 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $69.70 and a 12-month high of $85.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.36.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.4313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.