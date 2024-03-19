Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,129 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aflac by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after buying an additional 1,640,984 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $72,249,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Aflac by 67.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,712,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,539,000 after purchasing an additional 689,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,606. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 0.1 %

AFL opened at $84.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $61.17 and a one year high of $86.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

