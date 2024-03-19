Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 521 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $151.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $152.62.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

