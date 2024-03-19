Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,218 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,218 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 30,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 196,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 135,411 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 86,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 27,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 30,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $29.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.92.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

