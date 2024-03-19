Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,972 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,972 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 53,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,783 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 51.6% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 12.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 75,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter valued at about $2,777,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 69.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 29,582 shares in the last quarter.

FDL opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

