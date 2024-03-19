Crane (NYSE:CR) Short Interest Up 7.2% in February

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 835,300 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the February 14th total of 779,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of CR stock traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $130.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,907. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $134.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.05 and its 200-day moving average is $107.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

CR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $584,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959,145 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Crane during the second quarter valued at about $168,567,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Crane by 93.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,048 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Crane by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,410,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $180,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,595 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 110.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,440,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,501,000 after buying an additional 756,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

