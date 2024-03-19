Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $47.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.45. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

