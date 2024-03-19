Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of FV opened at $55.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.83 and a 200 day moving average of $48.97. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $57.49.
About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
