Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $243.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.29 and its 200 day moving average is $214.77. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $248.55. The stock has a market cap of $140.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

