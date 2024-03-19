Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,078 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $374,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $801,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,923,199,000 after buying an additional 2,163,022 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,368,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $295,978,000 after buying an additional 1,788,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,343,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $738,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,309 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $75.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.23 and a 200-day moving average of $72.35. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $57.24 and a twelve month high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTSH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.