Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA XSD opened at $219.52 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $165.00 and a 1-year high of $241.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.44.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.