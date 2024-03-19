Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,660 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $852.61.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.7 %

NVDA stock opened at $884.55 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $251.30 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $713.98 and its 200-day moving average is $550.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.