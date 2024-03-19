Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VPU. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,011,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 154.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

VPU opened at $138.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.67. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $152.73.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.