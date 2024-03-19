Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 1,495 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $19,984,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IVV opened at $516.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $499.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $391.09 and a 12-month high of $520.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.