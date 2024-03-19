Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 3,857 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $112.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.91. The company has a market capitalization of $445.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

