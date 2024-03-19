Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 127.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 45,032 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after buying an additional 435,731 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $50.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $50.59.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

