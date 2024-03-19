Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 219 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 265,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,697,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $196.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.41. The company has a market cap of $128.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.00%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

