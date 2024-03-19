Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 320 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 37,532 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 22,130 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Garmin by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 232,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,440,000 after acquiring an additional 125,812 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Garmin during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

Garmin Trading Up 0.2 %

Garmin stock opened at $145.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.71. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $94.33 and a 1-year high of $149.42. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,379,016.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

