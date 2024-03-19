Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 8,792 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,792 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6,046.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $46.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

