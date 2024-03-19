CRH (NYSE:CRH) Hits New 12-Month High at $85.11

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.11 and last traded at $85.09, with a volume of 1561169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRH shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.58.

CRH Trading Up 1.0 %

CRH Dividend Announcement

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.33.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2%.

Institutional Trading of CRH

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in CRH in the third quarter worth $1,484,901,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth $941,562,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $1,014,454,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 428.0% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,038,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $552,222,000. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

