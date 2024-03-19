Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Gap Up to $37.93

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.93, but opened at $41.07. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $44.26, with a volume of 560,123 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.91.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $354,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,070.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,509. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

