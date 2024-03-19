CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.94 and last traded at $71.63. 366,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,046,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.94.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.72.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,338,182.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $256,159.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,740.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,338,182.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,410 shares of company stock worth $9,234,677 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,437 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after buying an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,410,000 after buying an additional 880,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

