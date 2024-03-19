Critical Contrast: Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) versus Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) and Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv and Issuer Direct, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharma-Bio Serv 0 0 0 0 N/A Issuer Direct 0 0 0 0 N/A

Issuer Direct has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 133.77%. Given Issuer Direct’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Issuer Direct is more favorable than Pharma-Bio Serv.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

28.2% of Issuer Direct shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Pharma-Bio Serv shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Issuer Direct shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Pharma-Bio Serv has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Issuer Direct has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pharma-Bio Serv and Issuer Direct’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharma-Bio Serv $16.98 million 1.14 $1.31 million $0.06 14.00 Issuer Direct $33.38 million 1.32 $770,000.00 $0.20 57.75

Pharma-Bio Serv has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Issuer Direct. Pharma-Bio Serv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Issuer Direct, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pharma-Bio Serv and Issuer Direct’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharma-Bio Serv 7.72% 8.06% 6.49% Issuer Direct 2.29% 10.90% 5.82%

Summary

Issuer Direct beats Pharma-Bio Serv on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies. Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events. It also offers professional conference and events software, a mobile app that offers organizers, issuers, and investors to register, request, and approve one-on-one meetings, as well as manage schedules, perform event promotion and sponsorship, print attendee badges, and manage lodging; and investor relations content network, a series of data feeds, which include news feeds, stock feeds, fundamentals, regulatory filings, corporate governance, and other components. In addition, the company provides whistleblower hotline, a system that delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; stock transfer module, which offers access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record. It serves public and private companies, mutual funds, law firms, brokerage firms, investment banks, individuals, and other institutions. Issuer Direct Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

