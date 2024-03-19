Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Short Interest Update

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,085,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the February 14th total of 1,018,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.8 days.

Critical Elements Lithium Stock Down 3.7 %

OTCMKTS:CRECF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.47. 10,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,423. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83. Critical Elements Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.92.

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

