Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Short Interest Update

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,085,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the February 14th total of 1,018,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.8 days.
Critical Elements Lithium Stock Down 3.7 %
OTCMKTS:CRECF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.47. 10,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,423. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83. Critical Elements Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.92.
Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile
