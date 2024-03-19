Cronos (CRO) Trading 23.7% Lower Over Last Week

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 19th. Cronos has a total market cap of $3.32 billion and $36.94 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cronos has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00090383 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00017896 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00017543 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008437 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.