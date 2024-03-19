Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Short Interest Update

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the February 14th total of 5,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days. Approximately 16.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at Cross Country Healthcare

In related news, insider Karen Mote sold 6,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $105,361.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,961.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,193,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after buying an additional 934,841 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,489,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,364,000 after purchasing an additional 834,941 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 889.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 494,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 444,568 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 427,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1,130.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 417,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of CCRN traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.21. The company had a trading volume of 289,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,679. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $667.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $414.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.42 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

