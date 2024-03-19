Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 35.2% per year over the last three years.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Price Performance
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.10.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.
