Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2024

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRTGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 35.2% per year over the last three years.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Price Performance

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRT. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,569,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

See Also

Dividend History for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.