Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 35.2% per year over the last three years.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Price Performance

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRT. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,569,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

