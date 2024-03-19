CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $304.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $7.74 on Tuesday, reaching $313.32. 796,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,133,966. The company has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 891.86, a PEG ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.96.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $2,629,274.75. Following the sale, the president now owns 333,995 shares in the company, valued at $85,085,226.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $2,629,274.75. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 333,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,858 shares of company stock valued at $52,414,866. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

