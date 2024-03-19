CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given Outperform Rating at Macquarie

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Macquarie in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $370.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.1 %

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $6.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.42. 1,276,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,143,337. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 871.97, a PEG ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,858 shares of company stock worth $52,414,866 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.