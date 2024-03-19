Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the February 14th total of 4,210,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 382,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Cryoport by 1.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Cryoport by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Cryoport by 3.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Cryoport by 34.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Cryoport by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYRX traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.38. 319,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,516. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cryoport

About Cryoport

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.