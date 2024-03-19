CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, March 21st

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Free Report)’s stock is set to split on the morning of Thursday, March 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 21st.

CSP stock opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31. CSP has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $210.92 million, a PE ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 1.27.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. CSP’s payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSPI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CSP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

In other news, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $34,852.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 667,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,989,850.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 1,570 shares of company stock worth $57,400 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSP during the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of CSP by 0.6% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 284,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CSP in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSP in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CSP by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

