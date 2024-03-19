Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has $321.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $254.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CMI. TD Cowen increased their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $268.91.

NYSE CMI opened at $286.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cummins has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $287.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.23.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

In other Cummins news, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,696.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

