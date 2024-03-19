CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 629,500 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the February 14th total of 676,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CuriosityStream

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 11.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 43.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 94,854 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CuriosityStream by 70.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.56. 39,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,484. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.02.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

