Decisive Dividend (DE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect Decisive Dividend to post earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.

Shares of DE stock opened at C$11.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11. The stock has a market cap of C$207.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.26. Decisive Dividend has a twelve month low of C$5.60 and a twelve month high of C$11.50.

In related news, Director Michael Bruce Campbell sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$59,125.00. 9.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves, and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

