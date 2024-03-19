DEI (DEI) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $199.31 Million

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, DEI has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a total market cap of $199.31 million and $148.83 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.07 or 0.00126430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009557 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

