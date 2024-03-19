Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $63.10 Million

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar. Dejitaru Tsuka has a market capitalization of $63.10 million and $815,825.04 worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka launched on May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official website is www.dejitarutsuka.io. The official message board for Dejitaru Tsuka is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.06745838 USD and is down -12.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $838,765.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

