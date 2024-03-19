Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives $27.22 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.89.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on DK shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Delek US in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Delek US in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Delek US in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Delek US in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE DK opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. Delek US has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average is $26.88.
Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.18). Delek US had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Delek US’s payout ratio is 445.45%.
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
