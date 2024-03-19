Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $108.20 and last traded at $107.23. 2,667,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 6,651,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.14.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 720,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.54, for a total value of $77,440,844.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 435,849 shares in the company, valued at $46,871,201.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,034,410 shares of company stock worth $571,909,471 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

