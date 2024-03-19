Dero (DERO) Reaches One Day Volume of $42,134.70

Dero (DERO) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $74.98 million and approximately $42,134.70 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $5.24 or 0.00008233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,631.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.95 or 0.00584539 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.31 or 0.00126210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009580 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00044986 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.94 or 0.00207345 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00050438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.86 or 0.00117645 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

