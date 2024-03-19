Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.04

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.04 and last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 829051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DB. Citigroup downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Erste Group Bank upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.