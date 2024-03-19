DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives $136.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DXCM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of DXCM opened at $134.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.29. DexCom has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 11,661 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $1,567,355.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,534 shares in the company, valued at $11,496,624.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $338,004.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,211,053.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 11,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $1,567,355.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,534 shares in the company, valued at $11,496,624.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,498 shares of company stock worth $23,441,441 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

