DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) Announces GBX 1.10 Dividend

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

DFS Furniture Stock Performance

DFS stock opened at GBX 104.40 ($1.33) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.44, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of £244.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1,128.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 116.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 112.03. DFS Furniture has a 52 week low of GBX 95.90 ($1.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 154.80 ($1.97).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 185 ($2.36) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

DFS Furniture Company Profile

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.

Featured Stories

