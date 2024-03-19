Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Hits New 1-Year High at $191.46

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $191.46 and last traded at $191.42, with a volume of 175399 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.06.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.

The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.08 per share. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,869,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,391,567,000 after buying an additional 176,208 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,209,617,000 after buying an additional 648,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,575,653,000 after buying an additional 112,297 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,227,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $965,786,000 after buying an additional 2,388,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $519,995,000 after buying an additional 48,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.



Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

