DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $215.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $142.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.92% from the stock’s current price.

DKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.20.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $213.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.35. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $222.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 118,192 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $17,368,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 340.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,740 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,135 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 29,592 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

